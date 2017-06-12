Vets hope to lobby for veterans hall funding

A group of concerned citizens plan to head to Eureka next week for a Humboldt County budget hearing during which they hope to voice their support of funding efforts to rebuild the Garberville Veterans Hall. The hall, which not only provided the Garberville Veterans of Foreign Wars post a place for monthly meetings but also housed a small court facility and provided space for community events, closed May 23, 2016, because of potentially toxic black mold growing throughout the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redwood Times.