Vets hope to lobby for veterans hall funding
A group of concerned citizens plan to head to Eureka next week for a Humboldt County budget hearing during which they hope to voice their support of funding efforts to rebuild the Garberville Veterans Hall. The hall, which not only provided the Garberville Veterans of Foreign Wars post a place for monthly meetings but also housed a small court facility and provided space for community events, closed May 23, 2016, because of potentially toxic black mold growing throughout the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redwood Times.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|18 hr
|USA
|288
|Woman arrested for alleged DUI, causing injury (Mar '10)
|22 hr
|The wife
|154
|Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11)
|Sun
|Edmond tarverdyan
|66
|Commune
|Sun
|Foggy humboldt
|2
|1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo...
|Sun
|Dropping dampers
|2
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|Sun
|Smh at these fux
|3
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Jun 7
|Talk To The Hand
|6
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC