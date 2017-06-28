Two Recent Deaths Bring Year's Vehicle Fatality Toll Up to 18

The California Highway Patrol sent out two press releases this morning regarding a road death in Hoopa and another in McKinleyville. The exact date of the Hoopa incident is unknown, as the CHP only received notice on Monday that a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe was lodged in the Trinity River just north of Hoopa off of State Route 96 with an as-yet-unrecovered body trapped within.

