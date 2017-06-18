Two arrested following burglary attempt in Eureka

On Sunday, June 18, 2017 at about 1631 hours, The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office along with the Eureka Police Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to the 800 block of Nancy Court in Eureka for a report of a burglary in progress. While Deputies approached the residence, a male subject later identified as Robert Jordon Lippert, age 28, was observed exiting the front door holding property from the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.