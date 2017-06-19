Three arrested in Eureka for alleged heroin, methamphetamine possession, sales
Today at about 9 a.m. special agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force with assistance from a Humboldt County District Attorney's Office investigator served a search warrant at a residence located in the 2500 block of C Street in Eureka. The search warrant was granted after a week long investigation led special agents to believe narcotics were being distributed from the residence.
