Three arrested in Eureka for alleged heroin, methamphetamine possession, sales

Today at about 9 a.m. special agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force with assistance from a Humboldt County District Attorney's Office investigator served a search warrant at a residence located in the 2500 block of C Street in Eureka. The search warrant was granted after a week long investigation led special agents to believe narcotics were being distributed from the residence.

