The escape act: Escape artist Michael Griffin comes to town

Michael Griffin held up forty small needles to the audience in two sets of 20. He asked an audience member to confirm there was 40 and that they were individual sharp needles before he swallowed them whole. After he swallowed the needles, he swallowed a long piece of string and smacked his gut.

