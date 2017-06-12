Teams sought for Alzheimera s walk

The Alzheimer's Association Humboldt Walk to End Alzheimer's team registration event for 2017 is planned for June 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 445 Herrick Ave. in Eureka. Everyone is invited to come and register a team, share fundraising ideas with other team captains, pick up the 2017 Team Captain Kit and enjoy food and beverages.

