Sun to set the week off, rain to come Wednesday
Weather this week will largely be sunny and warm across Humboldt County with patchy morning fog along the coast but rain is expected starting Wednesday night. “It's going to get pretty warm over the interior,” National Weather Service Eureka meteorologist Jonathan Garner said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11)
|Jun 3
|Toon mez esh es
|65
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|Jun 1
|USA
|287
|Mix & Match Burger GRAND OPENING in Glendale Ju...
|May 31
|MixMatch
|1
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|May 25
|I am White
|264
|Glendale Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Ido
|4
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 24
|Hoo Hoo
|2
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|May 24
|Chris
|23
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC