Substitute teacher arrested for sex offenses against a child

A Eureka man, who has worked as a substitute teacher at several local elementary and middle schools, has been arrested for multiple lewd acts upon a child, according to the Eureka Police Department . Chad Alan Smith, 42, was arrested Friday, June 2 at around 2 p.m. by EPD detectives, assisted by investigators with the Humboldt County District Attorney's Office.

