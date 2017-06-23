Sheriff's Office IDs Inmate Who Died ...

Sheriff's Office IDs Inmate Who Died in Custody

Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who died in custody at around 3 a.m. this morning as Colleen Marie Branch, 36, of Eureka. Branch was in the jail's medical unit to detox off an undisclosed substance, according to Lt.

