Rotary helps kids
The Rotary Club of Eureka recently donated $6,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods. According to Rotary President Matthew Owen, the funds will be used to help fund the installation of new windows at the Boys and Girls Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foot found in shoe likely not that of missing man (Nov '09)
|10 hr
|Elynn
|15
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Contrail 998
|265
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Ceder Pie
|25
|Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Ceder Pie
|36
|Animal control checks on man with more than 100...
|Jun 25
|Pig farmer
|1
|HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe
|Jun 23
|Kmjpandora
|1
|Commune
|Jun 19
|trumpnoze
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC