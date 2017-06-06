Rotary donates dictionaries to students
The Rotary Club of Eureka recently delivered over 250 dictionaries to third-graders in the following elementary schools: Cutten School, Lafayette Elementary, Washington Elementary, Van Duzen Elementary, Pacific View Charter, Zenia and Redwood Coast Montessori. Since 2001, the Rotary Club of Eureka has joined with other Rotary Clubs in the area to donate brand new dictionaries to third-graders in the community.
