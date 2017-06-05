Rose show set for Sunday

Rose show set for Sunday

The Humboldt Rose Society will celebrate roses of all shapes and kinds Sunday in Eureka during its annual Rose Show. The Humboldt Rose Society will hold its 51st annual Rose Show Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Redwood Acres Fairgrounds' Home Ec.

