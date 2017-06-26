Picking up the pieces after the Eureka fire
Dennis Knapek said the day the fire ripped through his auto electric repair shop in Eureka was the day he was supposed to move out some of his most valuable tools, essential to what he does for a living. He said he had worked there for the last 35 years and kept some of his father's tools who passed away when Knapek was in high school and was also an auto electric mechanic.
