Picking up the pieces after the Eurek...

Picking up the pieces after the Eureka fire

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Times-Standard

Dennis Knapek said the day the fire ripped through his auto electric repair shop in Eureka was the day he was supposed to move out some of his most valuable tools, essential to what he does for a living. He said he had worked there for the last 35 years and kept some of his father's tools who passed away when Knapek was in high school and was also an auto electric mechanic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10) 4 hr Anonymous 34
News Animal control checks on man with more than 100... Sun Pig farmer 1
HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe Fri Kmjpandora 1
Commune Jun 19 trumpnoze 3
Poll Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09) Jun 19 sell camp david 2... 290
STD in D C, Report Jun 19 whooeee hurts to pea 1
News Woman arrested for alleged DUI, causing injury (Mar '10) Jun 12 The wife 154
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,187 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC