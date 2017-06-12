Phoenix Project raises funds to help combat human trafficking
The Phoenix Project bike build, sponsored by Black Lightning Motorcycle Café in Eureka, has given approximately $34,000 to local charities in the past four years. Those involved in the project are hoping to give an additional $12,000 to this year's recipient: the Rebecca Bender Initiative and Game Over, both organizations focusing on combating sex trafficking.
