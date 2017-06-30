North Coast Co-op spends more than $12,000 from fair's Junior Livestock Auction
North Coast Co-op's Alanna Cooke, Carrie Newman, and Shiann Davis purchased 12 animals for more than $12,000 at the Redwood Acres Best of Humboldt Fair's Junior Livestock Auction on June 24, 2017. Photo by North Coast Co-op.
