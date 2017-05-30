Neighbors of Floyd Squires properties...

Neighbors of Floyd Squires properties claim victory in small claims lawsuits

19 hrs ago

Neighbors who filed a series of small claims cases against Eureka property managers Floyd and Betty Squires earlier this year said Thursday that a Humboldt County judge has ruled in their favor. Neighbors testified in the Humboldt County Courthouse earlier this year that two Squires-managed houses on the 1600 block of G Street caused increases in crimes and disturbances.

