Music Tonight - Saturday, June 3
It's the 41st annual Summer Arts and Music Festival happening at Redway's Mateel Community Center hosting more than 70 "of the best local and regional bands, dance troupes and children's entertainers." I don't have the word count - or mental capacity - to list all the artists on the bill, but scroll the list, which includes reggae dub band Easy Star All Stars , Latin fusion from Locos Por Juana , Americana via The Brothers Comatose and a host of locals, at www.mateel.org and be amazed.
