Kitchen jury trial set for November
Marcia Maelinda Kitchen had a trial setting at the Humboldt County courthouse in Eureka on Tuesday morning where Judge Marilyn B. Miles set her jury trial date for Nov. 13. Miles also set a trial confirmation hearing for Kitchen on Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. in Humboldt County Courthouse courtroom two. Kitchen allegedly struck two 14-year-old girls - her daughter, Kiya Kitchen and her daughter's friend, Faith Tsarnas - with her Jeep while driving under the influence of alcohol on Eel River Drive near Fortuna and fled the scene in July 2016.
