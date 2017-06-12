Ink People, city of Eureka awarded California Arts Council grant
The California Arts Council will award $90,000 to the Ink People Center for the Arts and the city of Eureka as part of its Creative California Communities program. The program supports collaborative projects that harness arts and culture as a creative place-making strategy.
