Humboldt County seeks public input on bike plan
The Draft Bike Plan is now available for public review online at www.hcaog.net under “Projects.” Printed copies of the document are available for public review at the following locations during normal business hours. Submit comments by July 31 to Oona Smith, senior planner, Humboldt County Association of Governments, 611 I St., Suite B, Eureka CA 95501, or by email at [email protected] .
