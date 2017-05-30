Humboldt County pot regulation changes debated at public hearing
Humboldt County Senior Planner Steve Lazar explains the proposed changes to the county's marijuana business regulations during the June 1 planning commission meeting. This month the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors will review the proposed expansion of its marijuana business regulations, including opening the local market to recreational use businesses, tourism businesses and implementing a variety of regulatory changes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Toon mez esh es
|65
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|Jun 1
|USA
|287
|Mix & Match Burger GRAND OPENING in Glendale Ju...
|May 31
|MixMatch
|1
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|May 25
|I am White
|264
|Glendale Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Ido
|4
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 24
|Hoo Hoo
|2
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|May 24
|Chris
|23
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC