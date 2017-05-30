Humboldt County pot regulation change...

Humboldt County pot regulation changes debated at public hearing

Humboldt County Senior Planner Steve Lazar explains the proposed changes to the county's marijuana business regulations during the June 1 planning commission meeting. This month the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors will review the proposed expansion of its marijuana business regulations, including opening the local market to recreational use businesses, tourism businesses and implementing a variety of regulatory changes.

