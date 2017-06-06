Humboldt County moves to shore up voting systems after election contractor hack
Election officials in Humboldt County are checking their voter data after a leaked National Security Agency document alleged that Russian operatives hacked one of the county's voting software contractors. According to a NSA memo published Monday by the news website The Intercept , Russia's military intelligence unit, the G.R.U., successfully hacked a Florida voting software company, VR Systems, last summer.
