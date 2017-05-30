HCSO Suspected heroin dealer arrested...

HCSO Suspected heroin dealer arrested by detective after seen smoking meth

Danny Herring, 65, of Eureka, was arrested for possession of heroin for sale after he was seen smoking meth by a detective who wasn't in uniform, according to the Eureka Police Department. On Wednesday, May 31, at around 1:45 p.m., a detective with the Eureka Police Department's Problem Oriented Policing Unit was searching for a wanted felony warrant suspect he had just seen in the vicinity of 3rd and C Streets in Eureka, according to Eureka Police Captain Steve Watson.

