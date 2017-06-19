Ham radio operators to hold Field Day
The Humboldt Amateur Radio Club will hold its annual Field Day event at Woodley Island in Eureka from 11 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Sunday. About 40 local amateur radio operators, also called “hams,” will be setting up portable two-way radio stations complete with antenna towers.
