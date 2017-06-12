Grand Jury: a Consolidation of Sheriff and Coroner/PAa
Historically, the Humboldt County Coroner / Public Administrator had been an elected position and remained so until January 2015, upon the resignation of the serving Coroner. The next month, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to consolidate the position to become part of the duties of the Sheriff, a common practice in counties throughout California.
