Garden tours highlight native plants
The Eureka Sequoia Garden Club will meet Friday at 11 a.m. at the Trinidad Museum Native Plant Garden, 400 Janis Court in Trinidad. The meeting and program will include a tour of this collection of local plants in this habitat created by the volunteers of the museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|USA
|288
|Woman arrested for alleged DUI, causing injury (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|The wife
|154
|Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11)
|Jun 11
|Edmond tarverdyan
|66
|Commune
|Jun 11
|Foggy humboldt
|2
|1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo...
|Jun 11
|Dropping dampers
|2
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|Jun 11
|Smh at these fux
|3
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Jun 7
|Talk To The Hand
|6
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC