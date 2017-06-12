Free produce markets set in June
Food for People offers these monthly markets to ensure that low-income households throughout Humboldt County have access to the fresh fruits and vegetables necessary to support a healthy diet. Markets will be located at Food for People in Eureka, Fortuna Adventist Community Services, the Garberville Presbyterian Church and the Redway Baptist Church.
