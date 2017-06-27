Forecast: Nearby storms wona t affect...

Forecast: Nearby storms wona t affect Humboldt County

Weather across Humboldt County this week is forecast to fall into the usual seasonal pattern of sunny afternoons with foggy or cloudy mornings and evenings, according to the National Weather Service office in Eureka. “It'll be pretty typical for the next week or so, dry with morning clouds,” National Weather Service Eureka meteorologist Brad Charboneau said.

