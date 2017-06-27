Food kitchen halts operations following blaze
Mary Lee Price said the day the Eureka fire tore through 26 West Fourth St., she was planning to serve beef country gravy, noodles and cooked vegetables for lunch which they had prepared the day before and stuck in their refrigerator over night. But when a fire caused the power to go out, Price said they had to throw it all out and close St. Vincent de Paul Society's food kitchen for the next two days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foot found in shoe likely not that of missing man (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Elynn
|15
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|Mon
|Contrail 998
|265
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Ceder Pie
|25
|Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Ceder Pie
|36
|Animal control checks on man with more than 100...
|Jun 25
|Pig farmer
|1
|HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe
|Jun 23
|Kmjpandora
|1
|Commune
|Jun 19
|trumpnoze
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC