Food kitchen halts operations following blaze

Yesterday Read more: Times-Standard

Mary Lee Price said the day the Eureka fire tore through 26 West Fourth St., she was planning to serve beef country gravy, noodles and cooked vegetables for lunch which they had prepared the day before and stuck in their refrigerator over night. But when a fire caused the power to go out, Price said they had to throw it all out and close St. Vincent de Paul Society's food kitchen for the next two days.

