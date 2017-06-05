Firefighter files grievance over a Black Lives Mattera pin
Second generation Eureka firefighter Matt McFarland began wearing a 'Black Lives Matter' pin on his uniform shirt in November of 2016. In March of this year, Humboldt Bay Fire Chief Bill Gillespie ordered McFarland to remove the pin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11)
|Jun 3
|Toon mez esh es
|65
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|Jun 1
|USA
|287
|Mix & Match Burger GRAND OPENING in Glendale Ju...
|May 31
|MixMatch
|1
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|May 25
|I am White
|264
|Glendale Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Ido
|4
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 24
|Hoo Hoo
|2
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|May 24
|Chris
|23
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC