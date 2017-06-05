Farmers markets offer senior nutrition program
The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program is a federally funded program which provides low-income seniors age 60 and older with one check booklet that can be used to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, cut herbs, and honey at Certified Farmers' Markets. For the 2017 season, the Area 1 Agency on Aging has partnered with several local organizations in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in providing the check booklets to the community.
