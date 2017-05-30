Eureka waterfront warehouse burned to rubble this morning
The former Eureka Ice and Cold Storage warehouse near Second and Commercial streets that caught fire late last year caught fire again early this morning. This time the building was completely destroyed, according to Humboldt Bay Fire Battalion Chief Chris Jelinek this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Toon mez esh es
|65
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|Jun 1
|USA
|287
|Mix & Match Burger GRAND OPENING in Glendale Ju...
|May 31
|MixMatch
|1
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|May 25
|I am White
|264
|Glendale Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Ido
|4
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|May 24
|Hoo Hoo
|2
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|May 24
|Chris
|23
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC