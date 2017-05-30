Eureka waterfront warehouse burned to...

Eureka waterfront warehouse burned to rubble this morning

The former Eureka Ice and Cold Storage warehouse near Second and Commercial streets that caught fire late last year caught fire again early this morning. This time the building was completely destroyed, according to Humboldt Bay Fire Battalion Chief Chris Jelinek this afternoon.

