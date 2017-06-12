Eureka seeks members for committee on...

Eureka seeks members for committee on redistricting

The Eureka City Council will be establishing an ad hoc committee comprised of seven members to review proposed ward boundaries for the 5 wards within the City of Eureka. Each Councilmember will be selecting a member to represent their ward and the Mayor will select two at-large members.

