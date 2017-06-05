Eureka reconsidering request for Food...

Eureka reconsidering request for Food Not Bombs to obtain permit, councilman says

Eureka officials are debating whether the volunteer group Food Not Bombs Eureka will need to obtain a city permit to hand out free meals at Clarke Plaza as it has been doing for more than a decade, according to Ward 4 Councilman Austin Allison. Allison said he and City Manager Greg Sparks met with Food Not Bombs volunteers while they were handing out meals this past Sunday to discuss the letter from Sparks that the city gave to the group May 28. The letter called on the group to acquire a special event permit to continue using the plaza.

