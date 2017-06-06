Eureka police: Warrant served at a Heroin Hiltona apartment, 2 arrested
A spoon and the cap of a needle were found in the hallway at the apartment building in the 200 block of Third Street that is owned by Floyd and Betty Squires. On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at about 12:35 PM, detectives with the Eureka Police Department's Problem Oriented Policing Unit served a search warrant at 216 3rd Street, Eureka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|USA
|288
|Woman arrested for alleged DUI, causing injury (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|The wife
|154
|Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11)
|Jun 11
|Edmond tarverdyan
|66
|Commune
|Jun 11
|Foggy humboldt
|2
|1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo...
|Jun 11
|Dropping dampers
|2
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|Jun 11
|Smh at these fux
|3
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Jun 7
|Talk To The Hand
|6
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC