Eureka police: Warrant served at a He...

Eureka police: Warrant served at a Heroin Hiltona apartment, 2 arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times-Standard

A spoon and the cap of a needle were found in the hallway at the apartment building in the 200 block of Third Street that is owned by Floyd and Betty Squires. On Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at about 12:35 PM, detectives with the Eureka Police Department's Problem Oriented Policing Unit served a search warrant at 216 3rd Street, Eureka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09) Jun 12 USA 288
News Woman arrested for alleged DUI, causing injury (Mar '10) Jun 12 The wife 154
Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11) Jun 11 Edmond tarverdyan 66
Commune Jun 11 Foggy humboldt 2
1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo... Jun 11 Dropping dampers 2
News Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for... Jun 11 Smh at these fux 3
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Jun 7 Talk To The Hand 6
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,762,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC