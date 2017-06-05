Eureka police: Substitute teacher arrested for lewd acts on a child
On Friday, 6/2/17, at about 2:00 P.M., Eureka Police Department detectives, assisted by investigators of the Humboldt County District Attorney's Office, arrested Chad Alan Smith for multiple felony counts of lewd acts upon a child. Smith's arrest, which took place following an interview at the Humboldt County District Attorney's Office, was the result of a lengthy investigation opened by EPD detectives.
