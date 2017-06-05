Eureka police chief accepts Santa Cru...

Eureka police chief accepts Santa Cruz job offer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times-Standard

Eureka Police Chief Andrew Mills has accepted an offer this week to become the city of Santa Cruz's new police chief. Mills said to the Times-Standard this afternoon that he accepted the offer on Monday and notified his department staff this afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Wed Talk To The Hand 6
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... Wed Talk To The Hand 24
Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11) Jun 3 Toon mez esh es 65
Poll Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09) Jun 1 USA 287
Mix & Match Burger GRAND OPENING in Glendale Ju... May 31 MixMatch 1
Poll The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11) May 25 I am White 264
Glendale Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Ido 4
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC