Eureka motorcyclist, 39, dies after Broadway Street collision

On Monday at approximately 6:20 p.m., a 39-year-old male of Eureka, was riding his motorcycle southbound on Broadway Street near Sunset Road. At the same time 59-year-old Lee Xu Lysathong, of Eureka, was driving her 2006 Honda Odyssey northbound on Broadway Street in Eureka.

