Eureka man arrested on drug charges after lengthy investigation
The Humboldt County Drug Task Force started an investigation into a home located in the 4800 block of Allen Court in an unincorporated area of Eureka in response to numerous complaints about drug activity in the area, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. On June 29, at around 8:00 a.m., Task Force Agents served a warrant and found several people occupying the house, according to officials.
