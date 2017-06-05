Eureka man arrested for allegedly fir...

Eureka man arrested for allegedly firing Rice Krispies-filled flare gun at man

19 hrs ago

On June 7, 2017 at about 3:25 p.m., the Eureka Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire and City Ambulance responded to the foot of Truesdale Street for the report of “shots fired.” It was reported that an adult male had sustained a single gunshot wound to his hand. The suspect was believed to be 29 year old Eureka resident, Timothy Glass Jr. Glass had reportedly fled following the incident and was last seen riding a bicycle.

