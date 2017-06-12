Eureka man allegedly fires Rice Krisp...

Eureka man allegedly fires Rice Krispies-filled flare gun at man

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

EUREKA >> On June 7, 2017 at about 3:25 p.m., the Eureka Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire and City Ambulance responded to the foot of Truesdale Street for the report of “shots fired.” It was reported that an adult male had sustained a single gunshot wound to his hand. The suspect was believed to be 29 year old Eureka resident, Timothy Glass Jr. Glass had reportedly fled following the incident and was last seen riding a bicycle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eureka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09) Jun 12 USA 288
News Woman arrested for alleged DUI, causing injury (Mar '10) Jun 12 The wife 154
Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11) Jun 11 Edmond tarverdyan 66
Commune Jun 11 Foggy humboldt 2
1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo... Jun 11 Dropping dampers 2
News Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for... Jun 11 Smh at these fux 3
News Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio... Jun 7 Talk To The Hand 6
See all Eureka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eureka Forum Now

Eureka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eureka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Eureka, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,925 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC