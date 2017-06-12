Eureka man allegedly fires Rice Krispies-filled flare gun at man
EUREKA >> On June 7, 2017 at about 3:25 p.m., the Eureka Police Department, Humboldt Bay Fire and City Ambulance responded to the foot of Truesdale Street for the report of “shots fired.” It was reported that an adult male had sustained a single gunshot wound to his hand. The suspect was believed to be 29 year old Eureka resident, Timothy Glass Jr. Glass had reportedly fled following the incident and was last seen riding a bicycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|USA
|288
|Woman arrested for alleged DUI, causing injury (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|The wife
|154
|Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11)
|Jun 11
|Edmond tarverdyan
|66
|Commune
|Jun 11
|Foggy humboldt
|2
|1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo...
|Jun 11
|Dropping dampers
|2
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|Jun 11
|Smh at these fux
|3
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Jun 7
|Talk To The Hand
|6
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC