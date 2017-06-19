Eureka fire losses may top $1M
Casey Dungan, the owner of auto repair shop Sound of Silence, said the saddest thing about the fire was that he had parked his 1970 Pontiac Firebird in the business' garage the evening before. An early Tuesday morning dumpster fire destroyed four Eureka businesses and damaged two others, racking up preliminary estimated losses of over $1 million, according to Humboldt Bay Fire.
