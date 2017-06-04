Eureka Council Slated to Talk Wards, Budget, Recreational Pot
The Eureka City Council will take a first look at the 2017-2018 budget on Tuesday and examine possible customized approaches to the recent legalization of recreational marijuana rather than having the state's default regulations apply inside city limits. But before tacking those weighty items, the council will discuss ward redistricting during a 4:30 p.m. special meeting.
