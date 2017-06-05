Earthquake: 3.6 quake strikes near We...

Earthquake: 3.6 quake strikes near Westhaven-Moonstone, Calif.

Read more: Los Angeles Times

A shallow magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered at Westhaven-Moonstone, Calif., was recorded Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:19 a.m. PDT at a depth of 12.4 miles.

Eureka, CA

