Earthquake: 3.6 quake strikes near Westhaven-Moonstone, Calif.
A shallow magnitude 3.6 earthquake centered at Westhaven-Moonstone, Calif., was recorded Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:19 a.m. PDT at a depth of 12.4 miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commune
|3 hr
|Foggy humboldt
|2
|1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo...
|3 hr
|Dropping dampers
|2
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|3 hr
|Smh at these fux
|3
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Jun 7
|Talk To The Hand
|6
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Jun 7
|Talk To The Hand
|24
|Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11)
|Jun 3
|Toon mez esh es
|65
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|Jun 1
|USA
|287
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC