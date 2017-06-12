Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Eureka, Calif.
A shallow, magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Thursday evening 13 miles from Petrolia, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:00 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 15.5 miles.
