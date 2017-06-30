Consider the lilies: Artist explores interplay of art, theology
Claire MacKenzie's “Water Prayers and Reflections” exhibit - showing in July at Ellis Art & Engineering Supplies in Eureka - was born out the artist's reaction to the resistance and controversy around the Dakota Access Pipeline. “I was struck by the commitment and endurance of those defending water and land rights at Standing Rock,” MacKenzie said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foot found in shoe likely not that of missing man (Nov '09)
|Jun 28
|Elynn
|15
|The KKK is officially a McK organization now in... (Jul '11)
|Jun 26
|Contrail 998
|265
|Do you LOVE or HATE Eureka? (Mar '10)
|Jun 26
|Ceder Pie
|25
|Why Arcata Sucks (Mar '10)
|Jun 26
|Ceder Pie
|36
|Animal control checks on man with more than 100...
|Jun 25
|Pig farmer
|1
|HONDO'S Original Spanish Rice Recipe
|Jun 23
|Kmjpandora
|1
|Commune
|Jun 19
|trumpnoze
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC