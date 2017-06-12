Chad Smith preliminary hearing pushed to July

Smith, 43 of Eureka, is accused of numerous counts of lewd acts with children, oral copulation with a child and violations of a court order preventing domestic violence to which he pleaded not guilty and denied all special allegations. Smith was recently a substitute teacher for Eureka City Unified School District and Fortuna Elementary School District but has since been removed from the districts' lists of substitute teachers, according to district superintendents.

