Busloads of volunteers to aid Humboldt County organizations
Last year they left Humboldt County as the Vagabus, but are set to return today as a new nonprofit Volunteers on Wheels. As before, the troupe of volunteers are set to arrive by the busload - two in fact - and plan to provide volunteer work to a host of county organizations and nonprofits during the next two weeks.
