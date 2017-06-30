Brius, McGuire trade shots over spending audit

Brius Healthcare Services, California's largest nursing home owner, said this week that it welcomes an audit approved by a legislative committee this week into whether or not it misused millions of dollars in public funds to benefit associated businesses. “Not only will the audit results prove that Brius has abided by all applicable rules and regulations, it will also show that Brius went well above and beyond its duties and obligations to subsidize the care of California's most vulnerable,” Brius spokesman Stefan Friedman wrote in a statement to the Times-Standard.

