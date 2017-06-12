Black Lives and Good Faith

Last week, the Humboldt Bay Fire District Joint Powers Authority told firefighter Matt McFarland after a hearing that he can't wear a small Black Lives Matter pin on his uniform. McFarland may just want to wear that pin, but the rest of us need him to.

