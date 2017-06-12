Black Lives and Good Faith
Last week, the Humboldt Bay Fire District Joint Powers Authority told firefighter Matt McFarland after a hearing that he can't wear a small Black Lives Matter pin on his uniform. McFarland may just want to wear that pin, but the rest of us need him to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eureka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Armenians more likely to commit fraud? (Mar '09)
|Jun 12
|USA
|288
|Woman arrested for alleged DUI, causing injury (Mar '10)
|Jun 12
|The wife
|154
|Why do White Trash of Glendale eat Armenian Food? (Aug '11)
|Jun 11
|Edmond tarverdyan
|66
|Commune
|Jun 11
|Foggy humboldt
|2
|1998 world war 3 ia over ..8 ball of cocaine fo...
|Jun 11
|Dropping dampers
|2
|Peaceful Protest in Arcata Demands 'Justice for...
|Jun 11
|Smh at these fux
|3
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|Jun 7
|Talk To The Hand
|6
Find what you want!
Search Eureka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC